Singirok guns for Madang governorship

By GYNNIE KERO

FORMER Defence Force Commander Major-General (retired) Jerry Singirok wants to do more to protect the nation’s sovereignty and security.

Singirok, from Did village on Karkar Island in Sumkar, Madang, is contesting the provincial seat under the Pangu Pati banner.

It is held by Jim Kas from the National Alliance party.

There are 31 candidates, including two women, contesting the seat.

During his term as military commander in 1997, he removed the government of then prime minister Sir Julius Chan.

It was over the issue of Sir Julius hiring a British mercenary company called Sandline to fight the rebels on Bougainville.

Singirok told The National that his military background could be an advantage in his political career.

He said “national security is one thing close to my heart”.

“We have to protect our people and resources from exploitation,” Singirok said.

“Our borders (international borders) are open.

“Other people are using our weak laws to engage in businesses and land grabbing.

“I want to help our people who are being marginalised when it comes to doing business in the country.

“In the past few days, I’ve been going out (to rural communities in Madang) to see their lifestyles and how they can be helped.”

