Single mother runs tailoring firm

SINGLE mother-of-four Janet Nenta runs Sprout Tailoring and Interior Designs making clothes, beddings and covers for vehicle seats.

She is from Western Highlands and based at Erima in Port Moresby.

“We specialise in tailoring clothes, beddings, seat covers and other garments,” Nenta said.

She learnt how to run a business while employed for 20 years with Coca Cola Amatil until 2014. Instead of heading back to Western Highlands, “I decided to stay back and try to do something for myself”.

She came across a group of women in Waigani sewing garments.

“I found out they are an SME corporation running a tailoring school for individuals,” she said.

“I then registered and started taking lessons for six months.

“In 2015, I bought a sewing machine and started selling from home.

“I have branched out to curtains, beddings and seat covers.

“The bed cover comes with the white comforter inside and is tailored with the material to give the bed cover comfort.

“The beddings come with set of two pillow cases for K250.

Her business also sews uniforms for companies.

Related