Siniwin urged to pay funds for projects

EXECUTIVES of a fish farming cooperative in Nawaeb district, Morobe, are urging local MP Gisuwat Siniwin to recoup and pay them the money intended for their projects but was diverted elsewhere.

The Indani Inland Fish Farmers Cooperative in Wain-Erap LLG alleged that the money meant for fish projects was diverted to a livestock project in the district.

Cooperative executives Moses Amateng, Sige Satibe, Uruwepe Iri and Bisepmang Tumusi said they would take legal action against Siniwin if the money was not made available before 2017.

Siniwin had presented three separate cheques totalling K700,000 from the National Fisheries Authority (NFA) on behalf of Minister Mao Zeming to fish farming cooperatives mid this year.

A cheque for K180,000 was paid to Wain-Erap Ward 1 councillor Philip Singkepe, K20,000 was paid to Finongan Cultural Show and K500,000 to Engcon Civil Constructions to construct the Lae main market fish shelters.

Siniwin said the funding was given by NFA for other purposes including a motorised dinghy for Buac health centre in Labuta LLG.

He said the K180,000 cheque given to Singkepe was for him to deposit into an account and disburse the funds to fish farmers but that never eventuated.

It was alleged, the Nawaeb DDA never approved the funding that was diverted to Dafi Cattle Farmers at Surumun near Wawin.

