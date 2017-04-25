SIP funds must continue, MP says

By LUKE KAMA

HENGANOFI MP Robert Atiyafa (pictured) says whoever forms the next government should continue the policy on the Service Improvement Programme funds.

Atiyafa said the increase in the District Service Improvement Programme (DSIP) funds and the Provincial Service Improvement Programme (PSIP) funds had seen much development taking place around the country.

“I appreciate the initiative by the prime minister for the leaders’ summit and recognising the developments taking place in the districts and the good work being done in the districts,” Atiyafa said.

“For Henganofi, people are

seeing development in the rural communities like never before

because of the increase in DSIP funds.

“Our people are able to realise the impact of the actual funding and the amount of work that is being done.

“I am talking especially in terms of my district in Henganofi.

“This policy must continue because people are beginning to realise the impact.”

Atiyafa said despite the downturn in the economy, development continued.

“Many projects of different scales are delivered throughout the country by the districts because of the increase in DSIP funding,” he said.

“This policy needs to be embraced and continued.”

