Sipapi balances study, sports

Striking a balance between two aspects of life is often difficult in the initial stages.

For a karate athlete, it is about getting priorities right and managing it.

Dominic Sipapi, pictured, who graduated with an Australian Certificate III in electro-technology, said it was about time management and commitment.

His certificate complements other courses he has achieved both at the Australian Pacific Technical College and Port Moresby Technical College while managing over a five-year period national representative duties for the country including two Pacific Games appearances.

“To me it’s all about commitment and the love of sport which gives me the drive to balance education and sport above all,” he said.

“It’s all about sacrifice meaning it’s always a hard work to get something across the line.

“But when it matters most, education is my priority because there is life after sport.

“I’m still representing PNG in karate and looking forward to the Mini Pacific Games in Vanuatu.”

Sipapi represented the country at the Pacific Games in 2011 and 2015 with lady luck behind him at home ground, won bronze in the 67kg Kumite seniors division.

He was placed second at the 2012 Kyokushin karate titles, Gold Coast, in the seniors open semi-contact kumite, bagged gold at the 2013 summer karate championships in Brisbane, in the kyu seniors open divisions, a bronze at the 2013 Australia open karate championships for the male team kumite and a bronze at the 2014 Oceania karate championships Fiji in the team kumite.

Sipapi gave credit to his senseis (instructors) Rickinson Mekere from Ram Shotokan Karate Club in Lae.

