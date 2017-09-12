Sir Bob made knight of the Order of St John

GOVERNOR-General Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae has been awarded the Knight of the Most Venerable Order of the Hospital of St. John of Jerusalem (KStJ) by Queen Elizabeth II.

The appointment was announced by the Duke of Gloucester Prince Richard.

Sir Bob said: “By authority rendered to him by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, HRH Prince Richard AW George has pronounced my appointment as Knight of the Most Venerable Order of the Hospital of St John of Jerusalem (KStJ).

“The appointment is effective as of June 24.”

His titles in full are: Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu (GCL) with the title of Grand Chief, Knight Grand Cross of the Most Distinguished Order of Saint Michael and Saint George (GCMG), and Knight of the Most Venerable Order of the Hospital of St. John of Jerusalem (KStJ).

As Chancellor of The Orders, the Governor-General is appointed Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu and bestowed the title Grand Chief.

Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare is the only other recipient of the Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu with the title Grand Chief.

Sir Bob is also the president of the National St John Council of PNG, the governing body of the St John Ambulance of PNG.

Like this: Like Loading...