Sir Bob sees PNG’s electoral process maturing

PAPUA New Guinea is a young democracy which is learning from past experience and maturing in the process, Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae says.

Sir Bob said since the introduction of the Limited Preferential Voting system in 2007, people had realised the need to work closely with each other on who to vote

for.

Sir Bob said as with past elections, missing names of some eligible voters on the common roll was a major hiccup.

He aired his views during a meeting with the Commonwealth Observer Group chairman and former Governor-General of New Zealand Sir Anand Satyanand at Government House.

Sir Bob was briefed on the group’s report on the general election.

He was also given the Commonwealth Observer Group’s interim statement and recommendations based on its observation of the 2017 elections.

The Commonwealth Observer Group is made up of 12 people, including Sir Anand, as chairman.

The group has been in PNG since June 17.

Members have been visiting parts of the country.

Sir Anand has been to Mt Hagen, Jiwaka and Buka.

“We are not here to judge but to observe and make recommendations.

“We have been assured by the electoral commissioner that

the commission will address the principle recommendations made in our report,” Sir Anand said.

