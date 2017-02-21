Sir Donald Park an icon, leave it alone

THE Sir Donald Park and its beautiful trees and lagoon in the heart of Madang town are what make this a truly beautiful and scenic town.

It is the our identity and its ownership should be left to the people of Madang and not for a handful of leaders to destroy this beautiful landscape for their personal interest to make way for the high rise buildings and shopping malls.

I urge our MP Nixon Duban to bring new businesses to Madang but leave this ionic park alone.

There is sufficient land at the seafront where you can use to build.

Current and new MPs, including the governor, should strive to preserve this iconic park and landscape in Madang town.

John Kirakar

Madang

Like this: Like Loading...