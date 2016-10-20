Sir John congratulated

NEW Ireland Governor Sir Julius Chan says the appointment of Sir John Ribat as a Cardinal is a milestone in the centenary of Catholicism in Papua New Guinea and the Pacific.

“For the church, this is a symbol of maturity and I congratulate Sir John for his leadership in lifting the church to new Papal ordination and recognition befitting the growth of the church,” Sir Julius said.

He said since the first landing and settlement by the missionaries of the Sacred Heart in 1882, the Catholic Church had led the way in building the nation in education and health services.

“I congratulate Sir John on this fine achievement and congratulate all past and present leaders under various capacity for a tremendous mark of approval in our country and region,” he said.

He said Papua New Guinea recognised the contribution of the churches in nation building.

“We in New Ireland have embraced them as partners under a church-government partnership arrangement to support their work across the province,” he said.

Related