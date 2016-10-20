Sir John praises unity of churches to tackle HIV/AIDS

By OGIA MIAMEL

NEWLY-appointed Cardinal Sir John Ribat has welcomed the unity of churches in addressing HIV/AIDS in the country.

Ribat said this last Friday during a ceremony organised by the PNG Christian Leaders Alliance on HIV/AIDS and the PNG Council of Churches to congratulate him on his new title bestowed by Pope Francis.

“HIV/AIDS speaks to all of us it speaks to the churches, the nation and individuals and HIV itself that does not exclude everyone, anyone and we are working to be able to give this message also to our people, nation, our churches, that we must unite in addressing this issue,” he said.

“Churches are united for this purpose. This draws people to work together.

“The spread of the virus is the concern for all.

“The representatives of the churches are really coming out with this message – that we have to work harder to make sure that the message we want to bring across is understood and accepted.

“The work we have been doing – the PNG Council of Churches and now with the PNG Christian Leaders Alliance – addressing HIV and AIDS is really an important way of uniting us together

He thanked everyone for their messages of congratulation.

