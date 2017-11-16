Sir John receives ANOC award for outstanding service

President of the Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee Sir John Dawanincura has been honoured by the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) with the Merit Award.

The award was presented to Sir John on Nov 2 during ANOC’s 22nd annual general assembly in Prague, Austria. The ANOC award which recognises outstanding service to sport and the Olympic movement, was presented by International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Back and ANOC president Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah.

Sir John has been involved with the sports movement in PNG for 45 years, 30 of those with the PNG Olympic Committee when it used to be known as the PNG Sports Federation and National Olympic Committee.

He is also the longest serving secretary-general of PNGOC, having held the position from 1984 to 2010, a total of 26 years. His current role as president was obtained in 2012.

Sir John has also served on ANOC being a member of the executive board of ANOC (1993–1997 and 2001-2005) and a current member of ANOC marketing and new source of finance commission as well as other positions.

Like this: Like Loading...