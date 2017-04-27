Sir Julius contests for the 11th time

SIR Julius Chan has made history by filing his nomination to contest a seat in the PNG Parliament for the 11th time.

He filed his nomination to contest his seat of Governor of New Ireland.

Sir Julius and Sir Michael Somare are two of the founding fathers of the nation, having been in politics for longer than anyone else in the nation.

Both men entered politics in 1968 as members of the second House of Assembly.

Sir Michael is now retired. But Sir Julius is again contesting the 2017 national election.

He held the Namatanai Open seat until 2002 when his son Byron contested and won it in 2002.

The people carried him on a traditional Kabai chair when he went to file his nomination.

He told the people that he wanted to make New Ireland become self-reliant and an autonomous part of PNG.

He said autonomy was the way forward for New Ireland.

“My government is for the people. Our vision is for you to have a greater share of your resources and wealth. We can do it. We can rise up. We can all thrive together,” he said.

