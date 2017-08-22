Sir Julius pays tribute to civil servant, outlines leadership

New Ireland Governor Sir Julius Chan shared the virtue of a simplicity at a small reception with friends and family members of the late Stephen Mokis after visiting his grave at Luburua village over the weekend.

Sir Julius said: “Nothing is impossible when great leaders take challenges head on, and jump hurdles to bring hope and new beginnings.

“We see transformation in the world today only after major casualties and revolutions.”

Speaking to those at the gathering, he said: “Leadership comes in two strands.

“The first kind of leader sees problems in everything and takes the sidewalk.

“The second kind of leader sees opportunities in every calamity.

“Modern changes and advancements today are the work of such great leaders.”

Sir Julius thanked Mokis’ family for inviting him to their anniversary gathering.

He said Mokis achieved a lot by demonstrating great leadership as the first provincial autonomy committee chairman, and serving as a senior public servant at the national level.

Meanwhile, Sir Julius witnessed the swearing-in of three provincial assembly chiefs on Friday.

