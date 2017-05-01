Sir Kostas explains BSP’s rating outlook

STANDARD and Poors has issued a B+ long-term and B short-term rating outlook to the Bank of South Pacific, according to the bank’s chairman Sir Kostas Constantinou.

Sir Kostas in a market release said it was a revised ratings assessment of BSP.

“S&P, in its report released on 27 April 2017, continued to affirm its B+ long-term and B short-term ratings outlook on the bank,” Sir Kostas said.

“At the same time, S&P’s long-term issuer credit rating outlook for BSP Ltd remains negative.”

He said the re-affirmed rating reflected the bank’s strong domestic market position, extensive distribution model and big investment in information technology and sustainable profitability.

