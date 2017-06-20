Sir Mekere was the best performing PM

AS an educated citizen of this nation, I welcome Sir Mekere Morauta for making a bold decision on behalf of his family and the nation as a whole to return back to PNG politics which he left five years ago.

From records, Sir Mekere was the best performing prime minister in PNG political history apart from other prime ministers we had so far.

He is the man who introduced some reforms in this country such as the privatisation policy or privatisation of State-owned entities in this country which we are reaping the benefits today.

If it wasn’t for Sir Mekere’s brain, we would have debt ridden state owned entities in this country year after year.

If I were residing in Pom I would cast my first vote to Sir Mekere for honest and transparent leadership.

D. E. HILLIWAKO

Tari, Hela Province

