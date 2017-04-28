Sir Mekere challenges

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill and Moresby North-West MP Michael Malabag have welcomed the challenge put up by former prime minister Sir Mekere Morauta for the seat.

O’Neill accompanied Malabag yesterday to file his nomination for his Moresby North-West seat, formerly held by Sir Mekere.

O’Neill said Sir Mekere had abandoned the PNG Party he had formed and the People’s Democratic Movement, to run as an independent in Moresby North-West.

“You can be rest assured that we will give him a good run for his money,” O’Neill said.

“We look forward to campaigning against him.

“He has to articulate what his policies are for the nation.

“He has never visited any other part of Papua New Guinea.

“I can assure you that if that’s the sort of leadership Port Moresby wants, that’s the choice that they have to make.”

Malabag welcomed Sir Mekere back “from retirement”.

“I’m sure he has had a very good, long rest and he has decided to come and stand,” he said.

“We will see what happens during the polling and the counting.”

Malabag wished Sir Mekere “well” in the general election.

He urged Sir Mereke to resign as chairman of the PNG Sustainable Development Programme and not have “his lolly on one side and try to get another lolly on the other side”.

“That is not proper and that is not right, “ Malabag said.

