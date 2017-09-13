Sir Mekere disappoined with Basil’s move

MORESBY North-West MP Sir Mekere Morauta is “extremely disappointed” with Pangu Pati leader Sam Basil’s decision to join the Government, along with 11 other MPs. He said that was the last thing he thought could happen when he asked other independent MPs to join Pangu Pati.

“Of course, I respect the decision by the individual members to move as they see fit.

“But I do not agree with the move,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The former prime minister said he did not support the view that MPs had to be in government to receive DSIP or other development funds.

