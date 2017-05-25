Sir Mekere did a lot, he deserves to win seat

As an educated citizen of this nation I would welcome Sir Mekere Morauta for making a bold decision on behalf of his family and the nation as a whole to return back to PNG politics which he left five years ago.

From records Sir Mekere was the best performing Prime Minister in PNG political history apart from other Prime Ministers we had so far.

He is the man who introduced some reforms in this country such as the privatisation policy or privatisation of state owned entities in this country which we are reaping the benefits today. If it wasn’t for Sir Mekere’s brain we would have debt ridden state owned entities in this country year after year.

After putting the country on the right track he officially resigned from politics to give time to the young generation of leaders to continue from where he left but the young generation of leaders took the opposite track altogether as we can see today.

I hope voters in Moresby North West return Sir Mekere back to parliament in this 2017 General Elections.

If I were residing in Port Moresby I would cast my first vote to Sir Mekere for honest and transparent leadership.



D. E. Hilliwako

Tari, Hela

Like this: Like Loading...