Sir Mekere nominated

By LUIKE KAMA

FORMER prime minister Sir Mekere Morauta filed his nomination as an independent candidate to contest the Port Moresby North-West seat.

Sir Mekere, who was the Moresby North-West MP for three terms before resigning from active politics in 2012, said the country was in a worse state than the crisis in which he introduced reforms and rescued it in 1999.

“I resigned from active politics in 2012 because back then I saw the country was stable and was heading in the right direction,” he said.

“I took over the prime ministership from the late Sir Bill Skate during the crisis in 1999 and I took vigorous reforms and created the foundation for the country to prosper.

“When the National Alliance government under the leadership of Sir Michael Somare took over after the 2002 elections, till 2012, the country progressed very well.

“I saw that the foundation was already laid and the country’s economy was stable and was progressing forward, so I felt that I must resign and allow for new leaders to take over and I could assist in other ways as a private citizen to provide technical advice.

“I resigned and enjoyed a private live, but when I went to Koki to buy fish or when I went to the shops or when I met our people, or through the social media, our citizens continued to express their concerns about the need to rescue the country and have called for me to return to politics.

“So my decision to contest is based on widespread public support for me to use my experience and knowledge to put PNG back on track and help form the new government.”

