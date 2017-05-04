Sir Mekere: Return to politics is due to demand

SIR Mekere Morauta says the main reason for his return to politics is public demand.

“I owe it to PNG and its citizens for educating me to university level, (being) first Secretary for Finance at the age of 25 in 1973, managing director of PNG Banking Corporation (now BSP), Governor of Bank of PNG, State minister, Prime Minister and Leader of Opposition,” Sir Mekere said in a statement.

“If I don’t answer the call and cry of the people and their leaders, I will be failing them and the country miserably.”

Sir Mekere, who retired from politics in 2012, thanked PNG Communication Workers’ Union for supporting him as a Moresby North-West open candidate.

PNG Communication Workers’ Union president Nug Mamtirin who had a meeting with Sir Mekere yesterday, said that Sir Mekere’s return to politics had sent a message of hope to the public and private sector workers, self-employed people and ordinary citizens. Sir Mekere urged the PNG Communication Workers’ Union executives to stand up and speak out for the good and well-being of their union members, as well as for the country.

