Sir Mekere slams bank trip to Micronesia

Moresby North-West MP Sir Mekere Morauta has criticised the Bank of PNG for sending a delegation to the Federated States of Micronesia when the country is facing serious financial difficulties.

The former prime minister said he could not understand why the board could not meet in Port Moresby, to save money at a time when the government and country had severe cash-flow problems and shortages of foreign exchange.

“Can the governor tell us how much this trip is costing the bank?” Sir Mekere said.

“How much is it costing for the entire board of eight members, the assistant governors, board secretary and other support staff to travel to and stay in Micronesia?”

He said it was an insult to all the individuals and businesses owed money by the government to see the central bank wasting money in this manner.

Sir Mekere said it was an insult to all the individuals and businesses waiting months for their offshore bills to be processed by commercial banks while the BPNG board and staff junketed around the Pacific.

