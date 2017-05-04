Sir Mekere, stay out of Western’s issues

I WRITE as a concerned citizen of Western to tell Sir Mekere Morauta to keep out of the province affairs.

We know that it was in your term as Prime Minister who gave immunity to BHP so that, we could not take law suit for the environment damage.

I support the move and call by Peter O’Neill for Sir Mekere Maurata to resign as a chairman of PNGSDP.

We have been very patient all along and now we are running out of patience.

You are now dealing with more educated generation and the latest protest over the appointment of the new provincial administrator in Kiunga, is the indication of what has developed and happened in Western over the years.

Concerned of Western Province

