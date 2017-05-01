Sir Michael backs Sir Arnold in Sumkar bid

GRAND Chief Sir Michael Somare has endorsed the candidacy of his former Justice Minister Sir Arnold Amet for the Sumkar Open seat in Madang.

The seat is currently held by Ken Fairweather.

Sir Michael said Sir Arnold would provide honest, legal and tangible developments during the current economic crisis.

Sir Michael launched the campaign at Urugen village on Karkar Island and told the people that the Government needed leaders such as Sir Arnold to guide, advise and monitor the National Executive Council to make wise decisions for the sake of the people.

He said Sir Arnold would contribute to national development and bring a wealth of experience and good governance principles to Cabinet.

“The Government needs people like him to guide our democracy,” Sir Michael said.

“The Sumkar people must be proud of having such a leader like Sir Arnold who has climbed the ladder in his professional career before resorting to contest election.”

Sir Michael, who has resigned from politics, said he wanted to see leaders such as Sir Arnold take provide a conducive environment for future generations.

Sir Arnold is contesting the seat under National Alliance.

Like this: Like Loading...