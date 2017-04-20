Sir Michael brought stability, Conn says

THE Port Moresby business community has described Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare, as a leader who brought stability to the national economy.

Port Moresby Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive officer David Conn said Sir Michael during his term as the prime minister brought stability which the business community needed.

Conn said during Sir Michael’s ,pictured, farewell event in Port Moresby the business community needed government’s support which Sir Michael provided.

Conn said years of stability under Sir Michael saw sustained growth in the economy and the gross domestic product.

“Papua New Guinea was ranked one of the best performing economy of the world during Sir Michael’s term,” Conn said.

He thanked Sir Michael for accepting outside investors to come into PNG and helped in creating what we have today.

He wished Sir Michael well in his retirement.

“As the chief executive officer of the Port Moresby business community, Sir Michael we will miss you greatly and your legacy for being in Parliament for over 49 years is not surpassed by anyone in the Commonwealth,” Conn said.

According to Wikipedia, Sir Michael was Prime Minister from 2002 to 2011.

He had previously been Prime Minister from independence in 1975 until 1980 and again from 1982 until 1985.

His family announced his resignation due to ill health in June 2011.

