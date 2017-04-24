Sir Michael confident of party’s poll performance

GRAND Chief Sir Michael Somare is confident that the Pangu Party, which he founded, will have a good showing in the general election.

The message was relayed to the party by his daughter Dulciana Somare who is contesting the East Sepik regional seat occupied by Sir Michael for 49 years.

Sir Michael said as the founding father of the party, his heart was still with Pangu.

He later formed the National Alliance party.

“I have confidence in Pangu to secure many seats to form the next government,” he said.

Pangu Party leader and Bulolo MP Sam Basil said the Opposition bench had a team of reputable leaders aiming to form the next government and to ensure the wealth of the country was shared equitably to all people.

He said they would ensure that agencies such as Task Force Sweep, Independent Commission Against Corruption, Ombudsman Commission and the courts performed their roles without fear and favour to weed out corruption.

Basil was escorted to file his nomination at the Bulolo district office by singsing groups and hundreds of supporters.

There to receive his nomination were provincial election steering committee deputy chairman Robin Calistus, returning officer Raune Jambert, Winnie Naken and administrator Tae Gwambelek on Friday.

He said Bulolo had built its profile in the past nine years in the Opposition benches and will try to form the next government.

Like this: Like Loading...