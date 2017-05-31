Sir Nagora: GST one of 94 measures

TAX Review Committee chairman Sir Nagora Bogan says the proposed five per cent increase in goods and services tax (GST) was one of the 94 recommendations they had made to the Government.

Sir Nagora was responding to a front-page article in The National on Friday in which Prime Minister Peter O’Neill accused him and his committee of trying to raise the GST from 10 per cent to 15 per cent but the Government shelved it.

“The facts are the committee, after extensive review and consultation in 2013 to 2014, recommended the reform as a complete, holistic and systematic package designed to be staged over eight years. GST was one of the measures recommended,” he said.

“These recommendations were contained in two volumes of reports which were written in layman’s language and incorporated details of the methods of the tax reform, the findings and recommendations.

“There were 94 recommendations and the committee submitted this as a great opportunity for the O’Neill Government to use the comprehensive tax reform for an all-government reform.

“He is the prime minister and CEO of PNG, and has the ultimate prerogative to decide.”

