Sir Nagora nominated to contest Lae seat

The former chancellor of the University of Papua New Guinea filed his nomination at the Lae district office yesterday to contest the Lae Open seat.

Sir Nagora Bogan’s nomination was witnessed by family and Ahi council members.

He is contesting under the banner of PNG National Party.

Sir Nagora graduated with a Bachelor of Law from the University of Papua New Guinea in 1978.

In 1992, Sir Nagora was appointed Commissioner-General of the Internal Revenue Commission.

In 1996, Sir Nagora was appointed Papua New Guinea’s ambassador to the United States with accreditation to Mexico and as high commissioner to Canada.

In 2002, Sir Nagora became a businessman.

He served as non-executive director of Bank of South Pacific Limited from 2003 to Nov 11 last year

Sir Nagora is chairman and chief executive officer of In Touch Media Limited, a multimedia/record label company.

He received his knighthood in 1997 for his public service.

