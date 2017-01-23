Sir Pato vies for G-G

By MALUM NALU and CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

FORMER State minister Sir Pato Kakaraya is one of three people who have confirmed their interest in the position of governor-general.

They are Ted Diro, Sir Pato and former Speaker Timothy Bonga.

For Sir Pato, 75, from Wapenamenda, it would be the third time he is vying for the position.

He lost to Sir Paulias Matane in 2004 and to Sir Michael Ogio in 2011.

He served as an MP for 15 years from 1972 in the last House of Assembly to 1987 during which time he held several ministries.

“I was around the time of Sir John Guise, Sir Michael Somare, Sir Julius Chan, Sir Albert Maori Kiki and Sir Paul Lapun of Bougainville,” Sir Pato told The National yesterday.

“In 1987, I lost my seat and remained out of the limelight until 2003 when my name was mooted for governor-general.

“I was elected as governor-general, but due to some controversies, the matter went to court and I missed out.

“In 2010, the same thing happened and I missed out again.

“I am now putting my hand up for a third time to be governor-general.”

Sir Pato said it was high time that an Engan became the governor-general.

He was confident of the support of Prime Minister Peter O’Neill and his government, plus Enga Governor Sir Peter Ipatas and other MPs from the province. Meanwhile, Bonga, 60, a former Nawaeb MP, said he had been acting as governor-general during his term as speaker of the last House of Assembly and the first speaker of Parliament.

“So the job is not new to me,” Bonga said.

“It’s a challenging job and I know how to manage that office.

“I also have the experience due to my 35-year political career thanks to the Nawaeb people of Morobe province.”

Like this: Like Loading...