Sir Puka made a mockery out of Aroma Coast constituency

LET me take this time to remind the people of Abau and Aroma Cost in particular.

All may have forgotten but there was a vow made by Sir Puka Temu while in the Somare regime.

The road stretching from Launakalana to Kelerakwa would be in bitumen surface (pitched).

In agreement, Don Polye who was then the transport minister raised his hand in the eyes of the crowd.

It appears that Sir Puka just wanted to make a mockery out of his Aroma Coast constituency.

Voice of Aroma Coast

