Sir Puka witnesses first step in vision becoming reality

HEALTH and HIV/AIDS Minister Sir Puka Temu’s idea to increase the number of health training institutions in the country 15 years ago became a reality at Divine Word University (DWU) yesterday.

Sir Puka, on behalf of Prime Minister Peter O’Neill, and Minister for Higher Education Research Science and Technology Pila Niningi, opened the university’s faculty of medicine and health science lecture building yesterday.

It took 28 months to construct the building at a cost of K6 million.

The building complex contains 12 lecture rooms, a simulation and conference room, a staff room with cubicles that can cater for 30 staff members, head of department office, a room each for storage, tea and UPS and toilet facilities on both floors.

Sir Puka initiated the idea of training more health workers 15 years ago when he was the health secretary to deliver better services that could reach the rural population regularly.

“One way is to educate and train more health workers or give additional training to the existing workforce,” he said. “Education and health remain the Government’s top priorities while the Government addresses economic growth so it can generate sufficient revenue to support education, health and infrastructure developments.”

DWU president Prof Cecilia Nembou said the building was one of the five priority infrastructure projects for its Madang campus. Four have been completed, with the K14.2 million faculty of arts and social sciences lecture building still being constructed.

The campus water supply system, staff accommodation, student dormitories and the faculty of medicine and health science lecture building are completed projects.

Sir Puka said one of the most important ways to improve health was through education.

He said education helped people take preventive health measures, avoid risky health behaviours and demanded better quality health services.

Sir Puka said that DWU’s newest programme – Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) –was urgently needed in the country.

