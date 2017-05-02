Sir Rabbie heads sports board

By JACK AMI

THE East New Britain Sports Development Authority (ENBSDA) has a new board headed by former prime minister Sir Rabbie Namaliu.

The board member were sworn in last week.

Sir Rabbie’s deputy is businessman and Kokopo Village Resort owner Douglas Pidi.

Committee members are Christine Masiu, Jelta WongCleopard Warpit, Charles Varvala and Gard Renson.

Other members are deputy provincial administrator Levi Mano, PNG Sports Foundation executive director Peter Tsiamalili and Jimmy Mose.

The secretariat is chaired by former Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League New Guinea Islands development manager Alois Tobata as chief executive officer.

Provincial sports officer Peter Severin heads the implementation division.

Sir Rabbie thanked the provincial government for the appointments and the provincial legal officer Willie Mahaut for presiding over the occasion.

“This spells a new dawn for sports in ENB,” Sir Rabbie said.

