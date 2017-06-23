Sir Salamo declines acting GG role, cites busy schedule

CHIEF Justice Sir Salamo Injia has declined to act as governor-general from June 22 to July 7 because of the short and late notice.

Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae left yesterday for London for his investiture by the Queen.

In a letter to the governor-general’s acting secretary, Sir Salamo said he was in the middle of a Supreme Court circuit that would run until June 30.

He said most of the cases he would be dealing with had been prelisted several months ago.

He had also made other commitments for the first week of July.

“It is difficult for me to disengage myself from those important activities on short notice,” Sir Salamo said in the letter yesterday.

He also advised the acting secretary, John Yamin, that under the Constitution, the parliamentary speaker was first in line to act in the position if required, followed by the chief justice. The speaker remains in office until the return of the writs for this election.

“For these reasons you (Yamin) are to immediately inform the speaker that he is the acting governor-general from June 22 to July 7, 2017,” Sir Salomo said.

Sir Bob is in London to be sworn in as a Knight of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George (GCMG).

