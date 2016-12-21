Sir Salamo launches new civil text book

Reports by DEMAS TIEN

CHIEF Justice Sir Salamo Injia has launched a new book titled, Civil Procedure in the National Court of Papua New Guinea.

The book will help judges, lawyers and other court users a step further in understanding the civil procedures when dealing with civil cases in the national court.

“It is the first civil text book or first book of civil procedure written in Papua New Guinea for Papua New Guinea judges and lawyers, students of law and anyone that is interested in learning about and applying civil procedure in the national court of Papua New Guinea,” Sir Salamo said.

“I commend the book to you.”

Sir Salamo said the book was a commentary on civil procedure rules, including about 12 amendments done to the rules.

He said the book was current in terms of case law.

“The final text of the book was about four months ago so you can image the content of the book in terms of case law that has been cited is pretty much current,” he said.

The book was written by Sir Salamo and a retired judge, Gregory Lay.

“I am very pleased to work on a book as I do with many other texts books that I have written,” he said.

“I have written about nine texts books on criminal proceedings in Papua New Guinea and this is my first book on civil procedure in Papua New Guinea.”

Sir Salamo said there was also another book with the same title that would be arriving in the country soon.

He said the book was written by two Australian lawyers and the forward was written by him upon invitation by its publishing company.

He said although the names of the two books were similar, the contents were different.

