Sir Salamo sets date for new court complex

CHIEF Justice Sir Salamo Injia says the construction of the court complex in Waigani, Port Moresby, is scheduled to be completed by October next year.

It is one of the major impact projects identified by the government costing K680 million.

“The first phase of construction worth K427 million has already started. The foundation has been completed and now they are working on the floor,” he said.

“The infrastructure is in progress and it is on time.”

He said everything now depended on government funding.

“If the government gives us the full funding for the construction of the first phase, we might have the construction completed by October in time for the opening of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting. So that is up to the government now. We are anxiously waiting for the response,” he said.

