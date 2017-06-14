Sir Salamo: Village courts vital

By DEMAS TIEN

CHIEF Justice Sir Salamo Injia has urged the Government to develop the village court system because it handled about 80 per cent of disputes around the country.

He said three areas in the village court system that needed review were the conditions of services, appointment process for its officials, and its facilities.

He said the village court magistrates and officials must be paid appropriately for the services they provided.

He said the appointment of village court magistrates and officials must be fair, neutral, independent and based on merit.

He said there had been complaints against village court

magistrates and officials that they lacked understanding of customary law.

He said village court magistrates, like district court magistrates and judges must sit in a court house to discharge their judicial powers and functions.

He said most of the village courts were conducted under trees and shifted from one location to another.

“The village court is recognised as a court of the national judicial system which has a four-tier structure,” Sir Salamo said.

“The Supreme Court is at the top, then the National Court, then the District Court then the Village Court.”

He said this meant that any plans to improve the capacity of the courts should include the village court.

He said the Government had to address the three issues regarding the improvement of the village court because it impacted on the operation of the other three levels of the courts.

