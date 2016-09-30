Sir Tipu retires after 45 years

By SHARLYNE ERI

SIR Tipo Vuatha has retired after serving as official secretary to four governor-generals over a period of 20 years.

He is one of the longest-serving public servants with more than 45 years experience.

Sir Tipo said he would leave Government House with fond memories and with pride and satisfaction that the Office of the Governor-General had a corporate plan, which was launched recently.

“I am proud to say that this is a first corporate plan for the Office of the Governor-General,” he said.

“As the official secretary, I consider it a milestone achievement to serve this high office for more than 20 years.

“I am proud to say that I served the public service with dedication, commitment and less complaint.”

Governor-General Sir Michael Ogio praised Sir Tipo for his tireless efforts, dedication and commitment, not only to the Government House but the country as a whole.

“Your departure will be a very sorrowful time for us. Sir Tipo, I’ve been with you for almost six years now and I say that I admire you for your Christian principle, integrity and reputation as official secretary,” Sir Michael said.

He also hailed Lady Avu Tipo for supporting her husband throughout his term.

“Lady Tipo, you have made him as the man he is today, and I hope you will give him all the support in his future endeavours” Sir Michael said.

