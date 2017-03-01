‘Sir Tumun’s death, a great loss’

THE first Jiwakan man who made first contact with the colonial administration has died at the age of 105.

Sir Tumun Dupre who serves the colonial administration and the government of PNG as translator, luluai, councillor, and council president died at his Minj village on Feb 17th.

Tari-Pori MP and Finance Minister James Marape, who attended his funeral yesterday at Minj, described Sir Tumun as an unique and humble leader in Jiwaka and the Highlands region.

Marape who was brought up in Minj regarded late Sir Tumun as a father. He also conveyed Prime Minister Peter O’Neill’s condolence message to the families and tribesmen of the late Sir Tumun.

Marape told the people that under the leadership of late Sir Tumun, Minj used to be a beautiful town and many expatriates lived and worked in Minj.

“I want to appeal to the young generation of late Sir Tumun to follow his style of leadership,” he said.

Member for Anglimp-South Waghi Joe Koim said Sir Tumuncontributed so much for the province and shown good leadership until his death.

