Sirinimu landowners obtain title to 2.45ha of land

SIRINIMU Dam landowners have reasons to smile after successfully obtaining the title to 2.45ha of their land along Sogeri Road in Central province.

In a small but a significant ceremony held at the Sirinumu Development Company (SIDCO) office at 15-Mile last Friday, chairman Steven John said the acquisition of the land was a milestone for the 15 clans of Sirinumu Dam, the two major sources of water and power to Port Moresby city.

“We have set an example to other Koiari people and have shown them that we are capable of doing something for our people,” he said.

John thanked the company board members for their full support in acquiring the land which will benefit the future generation of Sirinumu Dam people.

He said SIDCO was now ready to venture into partnerships in investment opportunities which may arise now and in future.

John also thanked all the stakeholders including PNG Power Limited (PPL) for its support to as a guarantor for the land.

The guarantor would meet the full cost of the property if SIDCO fails to meet it.

PPL corporate affairs manager Stanley Tavul congratulated SIDCO for achieving this milestone.

He commended the company under the leadership of John for being innovative and ensuring they have secured something for their future generations.

Tavul said PNG Power Ltd would be there to support SIDCO in their endeavours for the benefit of the people of the Sirinumu.

Koiari local level government president Ogi David also commended SIDCO for their achievements stating that the acquisition of land was good for the local people.

He also voiced concern about land-grabbing in the National Capital District and Central province.

He said at least one landowner company in Central province has led the way in acquiring a large portion of land for development purposes.

David thanked PPL for helping SIDCO pursue its dreams.

He urged SIDCO to ensure that this land benefited the local people through services now and in the future.

