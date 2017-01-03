Sirinumu Dam to become tourism hotspot

By DEMAS TIEN

Sirinumu Dam in Central could be a hotspot for tourism in the next three years.

Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture Tobias Kulang spent two nights at Sirinumu last week with the villagers where they discussed making the place a tourism hub.

“Sirinumu is close to Port Moresby and Port Moresby is the entry point of Papua New Guinea,” Kulang said.

“Tourists and visitors came in and out of Port Moresby.

“I want to declare that this place is going to be an important tourism hub of the country.”

Some villagers have built guest houses and are involved in fisheries projects at the dam.

Kulang told the villagers that the Tourism Promotion Authority would provide support such as basic tourism training and funds to complete the projects they had started.

He urged the villagers to prepare the place in the next three months for the launching of the tourism projects.

“Sirinumu dam has huge potential,” Kulang said.

“I spent two nights here and it feels like heaven on earth already.

“I want to announce that the Tourism Promotion Authority will take the lead in working in partnership with Sirinumu Eco-tourism and Sirinumu Development Company Limited in this area.

“If this happens it will be beneficial because we will have 80 to 90 per cent employment rate for the local people,” he said.

Sirinumu Eco-tourism chairman Inara Moio said the villagers and the leaders of Sirinumu Dam agreed to make Sirinumu Dam a hub for tourism.

“We want to generate income not just for us but for the country as well,” Moio said.

Ward councilor Avana Korohi urged Kulang to speak to the Government to provide proper road access to Sirinumu Dam to allow easy travel to the area.

Korohi said tourism would be successful at Sirinumu if there was a proper road.

