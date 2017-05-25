Sister calls for nurses’ welfare to be addressed

NURSES are the most hardworking health workers in the remote areas of the country and their welfare must be addressed accordingly, according to Sister Edna Ratu.

Ratu, the Gordon Clinic family planning officer, told The National that nurses worked tirelessly to serve people in rural areas but were not being recognised for their work.

“They have done so much with little recognition as they are out there in the remote parts,” she said.

“They are the ones who are doing so much for nursing out there. They work both day and night, even when they are not on call.”

She praised nurses for their dedication and devotion towards their jobs and appealed to the government to look into their pay, accommodation and transport.

“We have been having issues with our welfare. The government can look into accommodation of nurses,” she said.

“More have problems with accommodation, transport. We don’t have our own vehicles.”

The International Nurses Day is celebrated on May 12 every year.

