Sisters hold off resurgent Saints in city softball

By HENRY MORABANG

COMPETITION leader United Sisters survived a strong fight-back from Saints to win 11-9 in the Port Moresby women’s A grade match on Saturday.

The Dick Bart-coached team had to struggle at the bottom of the second innings after its top-three batters Tessa Karai, Priscilla Moke and Georgina Mautu were all caught out by Saints.

Sisters were leading 5-1 at the completion of the second innings but Saints never looked like they were going to surrender.

Saints scored their only run in the first innings through pitcher Stephanie Manning.

Sisters put up a strong display, hitting pitcher Selina Karai’s ball all over the diamond to pick up eight easy runs through Stephanie Manning, Cherly Noka, Anita Kisokau, Margaret ToBolton, Alince Ono and Jessican Harod to put them ahead with a handy 8-5 lead.

Sensing the game was slipping away, Bart made some changes to see Tessa calling the shots for mum Selina.

These positional changes proved effective as mother and daughter combined well to restrict Saints’ big hitters from advancing to bases.

After a harsh pep-talk from Bart, Sisters lifted their performance in the top of the fifth innings to score six vital runs through Priscilla Moke, Zilpa Ene, Michelle Rolley, Nettie Horris and Selina Karai to take the lead 11-9.

Saints had the opportunity to win the match at the bottom of the fifth inning but poor batting let them down to see Sisters consolidating their lead with an 11-9 victory.

The scores for the other matches played; Yokomo 5 Chebu 2, Gazelle 6 Bears 5, Wantoks 1 Stingers 1.

Standings: United Sisters 41, Bears 37, Yokomo 31, Saints 28, Wantoks 29, Stingers 28, Chebu 26, Gazelle 20 Mariners 19.

