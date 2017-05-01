Sisters thrash Warriors

By JACK AMI

SISTERS recorded a half-century annihilation of Dobo Warriors in their Port Moresby Rugby League women’s competition round four match at the National Football Stadium on Friday.

The North Build-sponsored side smashed newcomers Warriors 54-0 in a one-sided 40 minutes of rugby.

Sisters big-time experience in captain Nancy “Bagarap Karr” Melan and Brenda “Sports Bodi” Goro were all over the park to score 15 unanswered tries in an outstanding performance.

Melan and Goro are also eyeing selections for the PRL representative side in the Southern Confederate Championships and the National Zone championships in Lae later in the year.

The Warriors are a new side who showed fought vigorously for the entire match.

Yesterday, Lalokau FM Hawks, with the inclusion of veteran Cathy Neap and Ruthy Omenafa ,upset a disappointed Northern Motel Butterflies outfit 12-4, ending the Butterflies winning run since season opening.

Butterflies failed to contain the attacking of Hawks’ Neap and Omenafa who were attacking from the edges and corridors.

In the other match, Souths were pushed hard by young a Bige West side before winning 8-4. Souths speedster Joanne Kuman stepped up and crossed over for the match-winner.

West’s four-pointer was scored by the fast-improving Kelly Peter.

Two-time champions Royals thrashed Kone Tigers 20-0.

