Sitting MPs nominated

THREE incumbent members of parliament in East New Britain have been nominated to re-contest their seats.

They are Kokopo MP Ereman ToBaining Jr, Gazelle MP Malakai Tabar and Rabaul MP Dr Allan Marat. They all filed their nominations last week.

Pomio MP Elias Kapavore will be nominating today at Palmalmal government station in Pomio, while regional member and Deputy Prime Minister Leo Dion, pictured, will be nominating tomorrow at the electoral office in Kokopo.

In West New Britain, sitting MPs Sasindran Muthuvel will be recontesting the regional seat and Joseph Lelang the Kandrian/Gloucester seat after they nominated yesterday.

In New Ireland, Governor Sir Julius Chan led the way and nominated on Thursday when the writs opened.

Walter Schnaubelt under the National Alliance banner nominated on Saturday to contest the Namatanai Open. But nominations in NIP have been slow and delayed due to confusion over the sidelined returning officer with a newly-appointed officer to be announced.

In Manus, sitting MP Charlie Benjamin was confirmed to nominate on Thursday.

Manus returning officer Sponsa Navi said nominations were slow over the weekend but were picking up.

Navi said two women – Dr Theresa Kas and Hilda Polume – are among those that have nominated to contest the regional seat.

The nomination of Tabar, ToBaining and Sir Julius was conducted with much display from supporters last week.

Others are: East New Britain: Sinai Brown (THE Party), Nakikus Konga (PPP); Gazelle Open: Nelson Kiene (MLP), Bernard Lukara (Independent), Moses Ninjue Independent; Rabaul Open: Komit Kunai and NA candidate Raymond Paulias; Kokopo Open: Japeth Amos (Christian Democratic Party), Jack Diuvia (Independent), Mesmin Murliu (Social Democratic Party), Bernard Tokuau and Kolish Babate (URP).

Like this: Like Loading...