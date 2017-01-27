Situation on Manus to be assessed

FOREIGN Affairs and Immigration Minister Rimbink Pato told parliament yesterday that an officer would go to Manus to assess the situation at the refugee facility.

Pato was questioned by Manus Governor Charlie Benjamin if there were any means to ensure the refugees were kept inside the facility.

Benjamin said he would no longer guarantee safety of the refugees as a few had caused social problems on the island province.

“PEC (provincial executive council) made a decision last year not to let them (refugees) outside the camp after 6pm,” he said.

“But Immigration said the law didn’t allow us to stop the refugees to come out of the facility.”

He said the refugees come outside of the camp to look for women, drugs and homebrew.

Pato said: “The acting Chief Immigration Officer will be travelling to Manus this week if not early next week to assess the situation and establish to what extent we are complying with court orders.” “Overall, we have to act in the spirit of partnership.”

“We have to act in the spirit of agreement that we have with the Australian government the agreement has international implications.

Remember we are a member state of the United Nations and we must have respect for the international community in which we live because we are part of that community.”

