Six armed men arrested

West New Britain police intercepted six armed men in camouflage clothing in Kimbe yesterday, provincial police commander Jim Namora says.

He said most of them were “criminals and convicted felons believed to be members of a quasi-military group orchestrated for the 2017 polling”.

“A large quantity of 9mm factory-made bullets and a semi-auto pistol, a homemade 12 gauge shotgun, two bullets, ammunition box containing 24 bullets and a magazine that held 17 9mm bullets were found.”

