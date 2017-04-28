Six candidates with breaches allowed to run in elections

SIX candidates found guilty of breaching the Leadership Code have been allowed to contest the national election.

Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato said on the last day of nomination yesterday that Manus MP Ronny Knight, North Fly MP Boka Kondra, Western Governor Ati Wobiro, former Madang Governor James Yali, Hela Governor Francis Potape and Kiloh Maule Kennedy could file their nominations.

Sir Pita Lus, who is in his 80s, sought clarification on his eligibility to contest.

The rest have court cases pending.

“For Knight, the Supreme Court has allowed him to nominate on April 26, 2017,” Gamato said,

“Therefore, I have allowed him to contest the election.”

Kennedy, who was jailed at Bomana had appealed against the decision on his imprisonment.

Potape was facing allegations of misuse/misappropriation but a court had cleared him.

Yali is out on parole. He is no longer in prison while his pardon is still pending.

On Kondra, the Leadership Tribunal had found him guilty of misconduct in office under the Leadership Code.

His application for judicial review was dismissed by the court.

But he had resigned as an MP, therefore, he is no longer a leader.

For Sir Pita, there is no age limit for contesting a general election.

For Wobiro, the Supreme Court is yet to make a decision on his appeal. Gamato said he allowed the seven intending candidates to contest the election in light of the provisions in the Constitution.

