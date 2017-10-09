Six continue overseas study as most drop out

Of the 16 recipients of the joint Central Provincial Government and the Ilimo Satellite township development project scholarship in 2015, only six remain to continue their studies, according to the provincial government

Students from Central have been studying at Seri Stamford College in Kuala Lumpur and Malacca campuses in Malaysia since the scholarship was incepted in 2015.

“From the first batch in 2015, 16 students were selected for studies but due to unsatisfactory academic results, only six students are continuing studies this year, while the rest have returned to the country,” provincial administrator Gei Guni Raga said.

He revealed this when farewelling recipient Ila Ralavu to Malaysia last Thursday.

Raga urged Ralavu to aim high in his studies at the Seri Stamford College.

He said this was a 10-year scholarship programme for 20 Central Grade 12 school leavers who were part of the agreement between Central Provincial Government and IRIS Corporation of Malaysia, the developers of Ilimo Farm satellite township in Central.

Raga said students were selected from all five districts of Abau, Rigo, Kairuku, Hiri and Goilala.

He said currently there were 37 students from Central registered at Seri Stamford College in Malaysia.Raga said the courses offered at the college were aligned to the University of London, London School of Economics and Leeds University in the United Kingdom.

