Six die, 30 in hospital after bus crashes in Mt Hagen

By ELIAS LARI

SIX people are confirmed dead while 30 others are fighting for their lives in hospital at Mt Hagen after the bus they were travelling in ran off the road at Pabrabuk, Western Highlands on Monday.

Five people, including a nine-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy died instantly while a man died yesterday morning at the hospital.

They were from Hela and Southern Highlands and were on their way to Mt Hagen.

The accident took place around 4pm at Nebilyer.

Hospital management could not be reached for comments yesterday.

However, a hospital staff who asked to remain anonymous, confirmed that another man died yesterday morning while 30 others were admitted with serious injuries.

The staffer said three people including a little boy were fighting for their lives while others were in various wards.

He said they could not clearly identify the patients in hospital.

Police could not be reached for comment yesterday.

Joe Wapeya, a relative of one of the deceased from Magarima in Hela, said that it was shocking news that six people died while 30 others were fighting for their lives.

He said the people were travelling from Magarima to Mt Hagen when they met their fate.

Wapeya said most of them lived in Mt Hagen while others were visiting their relatives.

He urged Hela, Southern Highlands and Western Highlands’ leaders to help those affected.

Mourning is being held at Hagen Park.

Like this: Like Loading...