Six held following Northern robbery

By HELEN TARAWA

Six men are in custody and are expected to be charged with robbing the Oro Bay Supermarket in Northern, provincial police commander Chief Inspector Lincoln Gerari says.

Gerari told The National that the men from Milne Bay had allegedly robbed the supermarket a week ago and were apprehended at East Ambogo on Monday.

He said they allegedly broke into the shop and stole about K50,000 worth of food and other items.

“We have had an influx of criminals from Taupota and Rabara areas in Milne Bay who have been responsible for a lot of the crimes in the province,” Gerari said.

Meanwhile, a police officer posted to the Sowara camp on the border of Northern and Morobe died while walking through bush.

Gerari said Sergeant Hansley Jarukari, aged about 40 and from the Hohorita village in the Middle Kaiva area of Northern, was found dead in the bush.

He said the policeman was from the southern command division in Port Moresby but was on duty in the Sowara logging camp when he died.

“I am sending a team of police officers and a health extension officer to Sowara this week to retrieve his body for investigation,” the commander said.

“The information we received was that he went for a walk into the bush and never returned.

“His body was found the next day and the investigation will determine the cause of his death.”

Regarding a man who was arrested for killing his brother-in-law, Gerari said there would be no charges against him because he was “insane”.

He said discussions were being held with health authorities to send the man to the Laloki Mental Hospital in Port Moresby.

