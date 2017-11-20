Six low-risk inmates allowed to participate in PNG Games

THE Correctional Services has allowed six male low-risk inmates to take part in the Papua New Guinea Games in West New Britain this week.

Community relations officer Joseph Sila told The National that four were from Kerevat in East New Britain and two from Bui-Iebi in Southern Highlands.

“These six detainees will be taking part in various sports including weight and power lifting, soccer, body-building and long-distance running,” he said. Sila said corectional services commissioner Michael Waipo had approved the release of these inmates as part of their rehabilitation programmes.

The correctional services had in the past allowed male and female inmates to take part in the Games in East New Britain, National Capital District and Morobe.

Sila said four correctional services officers were also taking part in the Southern Highlands and East New Britain teams.

